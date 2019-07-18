Cooling shelters open up throughout the Quad Cities area

Cooling shelters have begun opening up throughout the Quad Cities area due to extreme heat. (MGN Image)
Updated: Thu 12:53 PM, Jul 18, 2019

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - With a First Alert Day in effect for excessive heats, businesses and organizations are announcing cooling shelters.

Iowa:


DAVENPORT:
- Vera French Mental Health Center.

Illinois:


ROCK ISLAND:
- South Rock Island Township / for questions call 309-788-0496

VILLAGE OF WOODHULL:
The Village of Woodhull will have its Community Hall open the next three days as a Cooling Center for anyone needing it, the doors will be unlocked from approximately 8 AM until 7 PM.

 