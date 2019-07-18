Cooling shelters open up throughout the Quad Cities area

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - With a First Alert Day in effect for excessive heats, businesses and organizations are announcing cooling shelters.
Iowa:
DAVENPORT:
- Vera French Mental Health Center.
Illinois:
ROCK ISLAND:
- South Rock Island Township / for questions call 309-788-0496
VILLAGE OF WOODHULL:
The Village of Woodhull will have its Community Hall open the next three days as a Cooling Center for anyone needing it, the doors will be unlocked from approximately 8 AM until 7 PM.