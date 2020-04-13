Coping with mental health during COVID-19

As people self isolate and stay home due to COVID-19 related closures, the need for mental health resources is increasing. TV6 spoke with Life Connections Peer Recovery Services about how they’re connecting people dealing with life-interrupting challenges.

Todd Noack, the executive director, said the peer-run organization offers peer to peer support for people dealing with mental health and substance addiction issues.

“People right now that are isolating that never had to isolate but then you have the underlying people. They try not to isolate because of their mental health or substance issues and now they’re being forced to,” Noack said.

Since closing its physical location, the organization has found a way to connect with people virtually.

“We’re like, you know, hey people are still going to need that support so how can we still support them and be there,” Noack said.

Using resources like Zoom video conferencing, online support groups were made available most days of the week. The topics range from recovery action plans to addressing stressors in your life.

“What are some tools that you’ve used to make it through that stressor before? What are some of the supports that you used? What are some of your daily maintenance plans that you’ve done to make it through that stressor,” Noack asked.

They also have a 24/7 hotline for anyone who just wants to talk

“If you need to talk before you go home, if you need to talk while you’re home, if you need to talk before you go to work we are here 24/7,” Noack said.

You can call Life Connections 24 hour support line at (516) 688-7484.

For more mental health resources go to https://www.namigmv.org/