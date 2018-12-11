Cops stop suicidal teen by tackling her in front of a moving train

It's a situation that could have turned tragic in Waukegan, Illinois.

The officer tackled a 17-year-old girl appearing to walk toward a moving train, moments after her family called 911 fearing the teen was planning to take her own life, authorities said Monday.

Waukegan police said they received a call around 1:40 a.m. that a teen was going to take her own life by standing in front of an oncoming train.

That call came from the girl's sister.

Dispatchers were able to locate the girl from a cell phone ring at a train crossing along South Avenue on Waukegan's southeast side, police said. It took just eight minutes for officers to find her.

"She was down there," Waukegan Police Officer Christopher Harris said. "She was waiting and then I don't know if she knew we were down there or not but the fact that we were able to stop here was a feel-good moment."

"There's a lot of moving parts that I think people don't realize that are behind the scenes," Waukegan Police Officer Orozco said. "That night is one of those times where everything falls in where it needs to work out the way it did."

The officers transported the teen to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.