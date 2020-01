Officials with the Coralville Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Police say 60-year-old Kathryn Diane Ironside of Coralville was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 4 in the afternoon. She was last seen near her home in the 200 block of E. 9th Street.

If you see her or have seen her since January 4, you're asked to contact Coralville police at (319) 248-1800.