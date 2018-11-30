Cordova, IL man is accused of threatening mother of his child while armed with a handgun

Moline Police arrested a man they say threaten a woman while being armed with a handgun.

Police say around 08:27AM officers responded to the 1900 block of 12th Street for a call about a man armed with a handgun threatening the mother of his child while they were in a vehicle.

Police were told two males got out of the vehicle running southbound with the handgun.

Due to the proximity of the incident to nearby schools, Moline School District and Seton Catholic School were immediately advised to place their schools on lockdown.

Just a few minutes later, officers located 19 year old Freddie Bass, a 19-year-old from Cordova, Illinois. They took him into custody and a handgun was recovered.

Police located the other male, but after interviews were conducted it was determined he was not involved and released without charges.

Moline School District and Seton Catholic School were released from lockdown shortly after the arrest was made.

Bass is charged of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons.

