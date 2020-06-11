Corey Harrell Jr.'s family, Crime Stoppers offering reward for information regarding his death

The family of Corey Harrell Jr., and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest for those responsible for his murder.

Harrell Jr., was fatally shot in front of Moline's City Hall on October 31, 2018.

Any contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140.