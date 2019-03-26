Corgi café gaining popularity in Thailand

Corgis are on call at a café in Bangkok, Thailand.

Corgi in the Garden café is gaining popularity, thanks to its 12 resident corgis.

Customers can play with them, give out treats and also take pictures with the dogs.

The café owner says the breed is lovable and funny, and while she hadn't planned on running a corgi café, a surprise litter of puppies meant she could share the joy with her customers.

The corgis work six days a week at the café, which organizes one-hour sessions for customers to meet with them.

One tourist said some of the corgis are lazy, but others are "very active and very fluffy."

Each session costs around $11 per person.