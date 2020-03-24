Corona Virus - Weather MYTHS!

As a Meteorologist I've already been asked about, and seen posted questions about the influence and effect of various climate conditions on the Covid-19 virus. Many people are getting a false sense of security as they're under the impression that upcoming warm weather will somehow slowdown, halt, or end altogether the spread of the virus. Well, straight from the World Health Organization be it hot weather, or cold weather, no climatic conditions can be attributed to slowing the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes. So, in a sense, the virus can almost be considered inert until someone inhales or transmits to their own tissue the actual virus. Therefore, a change in weather can really have NO affect on whether the virus continues to spread. Remember, good hygiene habits are imperative to keep practicing. And, if you want anymore info on Corona Virus myths go to https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/myth-busters . Stay SAFE, everyone!