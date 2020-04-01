Coronavirus assistance through Iowa Credit Union Foundation

Applications are now being accepted for Iowans and small businesses financially impacted by COVID-19 from the Iowa Credit Union Foundation Emergency Relief Fund.

According to a news release, the fund has already approved $25,000 grants to United Ways of Iowa to support their work to help Iowans in need.

The Emergency Relief Fund was created to assist Iowans in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a major disruption to the economy, the income of many Iowans.

A $25,000 grant was awarded to the United Ways of Iowa 211 system, which is a free information and referral system linking Iowa residents to health and human service programs.

An additional $25,000 grant was awarded to the Iowa Community Action Agency, an organization that offers a wide range of services to empower low-income citizens to become self-sufficient.

Iowans and small businesses are now able to apply for grant assistance at www.iowacreditunionfoundation.org/emergency-relief-fund. The fund currently has nearly $550,000 in commitments.