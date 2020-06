Coronavirus cases in Iowa surpass 20,000

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported at least 54 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and at least six new deaths over the last 24 hours, according to the state’s website.

As of 11 a.m., officials are reporting 20,010 total cases and 566 deaths.

To-date, 164,134 Iowans have been tested and 11,925 have recovered from the virus.

Locally, confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. include:

• Scott, 364 confirmed cases (7,276 tested); 10 deaths; 321 recovered.

• Muscatine, 559 confirmed cases (3,103 tested); 41 deaths; 447 recovered.

• Louisa, 346 confirmed cases (1,096 tested); 11 deaths; 255 recovered.

• Des Moines, 66 confirmed cases (1,144 tested); one death; 50 recovered.

• Henry, 72 confirmed cases (782 tested); two death; 58 recovered.

• Lee, 27 confirmed cases (724 tested); no deaths; 19 recovered.

• Jackson, 12 confirmed cases (590 tested); no deaths; eight recovered.

• Clinton, 64 confirmed cases (1,797 tested); one death; 59 recovered.

• Cedar, 49 confirmed cases (894 tested); one death; 44 recovered.

