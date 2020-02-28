Coronavirus causing issues for local athlete playing basketball in Italy

The coronavirus is causing issues for several local athletes playing overseas.

Earlier this week, TV6 reported former Rock Island standout Chasson Randle is having contract issues with his team in China.

On Friday, TV6 got the chance to speak to Rockridge graduate Ethan Happ, who is currently playing basketball in Italy and says his team has now cancelled this week's games.

Happ says the city where he is currently playing is about 50 minutes from Milan and has had several confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

TV6 spoke to Ethan about the concern of playing in a public arena while the outbreak is happening there. He says it's all about taking precautions, and that he isn't too worried about it.

"I wouldn't want, obviously, to put myself at risk, nor would anyone, but there's not a lot you can do when it comes to a virus like this that spreads so easily. It's not like we have a lot of interactions with fans during games, anyway. The biggest risk would be going against the other team and hoping that they don't have any cases on their team, you know?" he said.

Happ says the team he plays for has still been practicing through the week. He says the only thing team officials have told the players is to make sure they're taking precautions to avoid getting sick, like washing their hands and avoiding public spaces when possible.

Happ says he's hoping to only temporarily play in Italy. His hopes are to turn some heads in the NBA and get back to United States.