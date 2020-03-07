Coronavirus concerns stalls cruise ship off California

Thousands of people are confined to a cruise ship circling in international waters off the San Francisco Bay Area after 21 passengers and crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Grand Princess is forbidden to dock in San Francisco.

State and federal officials say they are working to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and test the 3,500 people aboard.

The passengers could be quarantined on land, although President Trump said Friday he would rather they remain aboard.

Sixteen people in the United States have died from the virus, including two deaths that were announced Friday in Florida.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.