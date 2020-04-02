Coronavirus effects on the body: Can you get it again once you've recovered

The number of people infected with the coronavirus continues to grow nationwide, but we are also now starting to learn about people who are recovering.

Research to find a cure for COVID-19 is being worked on every hour of the day. In Iowa, as of Wednesday night, Governor Kim Reynolds said 144 people have recovered. The Illinois Department of Public Health has surveyed current COVID-19 patients on their recovery status, 48% indicated they recovered.

Dr. Louis Katz, Medical Director of the Scott Couty Health Department says there is currently no cure for the virus. However, our bodies have become one of the weapons in fighting this virus.

"One is called antibody proteins made by white blood cells that attach to the virus and clear it from infected sites. What's called cellular immunity, these are a wide variety of white blood cells that gobble up the virus and kill it, he said.

Coughing or close contact with people still remains the main way the virus can get transmitted. Even though symptoms may present differently in people. Dr. Katz says shortness of breath, chest discomfort, and fever still are the top three things to look for.

"Infectivity, that is the ability to transmit the virus after you become infected seems to last 10 to 14 days," he said,

It is recommended that once you are at risk, you should stay isolated. The question many are wondering is can you get sick once you recover from the virus?

"Well, we believe people who have been infected are now immune and won't come infected again. It will take years to be sure of that," he said.

Years of research that health leaders say can be cut down if we all continue to help flatten the curve.

"Cover your cough, wash your hands, stay home when you are sick and pay attention to credible public health information and not social media," he said.

Dr. Katz says it is currently recommended that people who are sick should wear masks. If you are healthy, there is no reason for you to have one.