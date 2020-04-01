Coronavirus-related death reported in Carroll County

One coronavirus-related death has been reported in Carroll County, health officials said this week.

The individual is an adult in their 80s, according to a release posted to the Carroll County Health Department’s website on Monday.

The death was not included in the Illinois Department of Public Health’s daily release of new cases and deaths reported across the state on Monday or Tuesday.

To-date, three positive cases have been reported in Carroll County, the department said.

“Our health department is working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and continues to monitor the individuals and their close contacts,” the department said in the release. Further details about the individuals will not be released to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. The investigation is ongoing.”

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos said in a statement Tuesday, “My prayers are with these individuals’ families and friends, whose loved ones were taken from them too soon.”

“Today is another dark day," she said. "But our communities are strong, our people are resilient and, together, we will weather this storm.”

Bustos said, "We must all continue to move forward together. We must stay focused on practicing the preventive measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health, as well as continue taking the proper steps to prevent the continued spread of this virus."

The Carroll County Health Department said the public can take steps to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus in the community by keeping at least six feet away from others, staying home and going out only when it is essential.