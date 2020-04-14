Coronavirus social distancing may need to continue into 2022, study says

A team of researchers say the United States could have to endure social distancing for two more years unless a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.

The Harvard School of Public Health published its projections in the journal, Science, on Tuesday.

The group says they used data about COVID-19 and other similar viruses to create possible scenarios. The researchers predict wintertime outbreaks of the virus will probably occur after this current pandemic wave.

The study found social distancing measures may need to last for months to effectively control the transmission of the virus and stop the possibility of resurgence.

