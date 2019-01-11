Correction officer hurt after fire, assault from inmate at Fort Madison prison

A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, it happened just before noon when a fire alarm was triggered in a living unit at the prison.

As officers started evacuating inmates from the building to the yard, they discovered one inmate had started a fire in his cell and had used his mattress to barricade himself inside.

Staff members attempted to remove the inmate to put out the fire. That's when he tried to assault the correctional officers with closed-fist blows. Officers used pepper spray to subdue the inmate, and then quickly extinguished the fire.

Those who were hit by the inmate were evaluated and treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

The inmate was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to be treated for self-inflicted injury.

The prison was put on restricted movement until the smoke was cleared from the living unit. Operations have since returned to normal.

