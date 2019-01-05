Corruption case rocks Chicago's mayoral race

A federal corruption case against a powerful City Council member has rocked the crowded race for Chicago mayor.

Some hopefuls sought Friday to distance themselves from Alderman Ed Burke while others painted their rivals as part of the city's notorious machine politics he embodied for decades.

Burke was charged with attempted extortion in a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Federal prosecutors allege he pressured executives of a major fast-food restaurant chain to become clients at Burke's tax law firm in exchange for a remodeling permit in his ward.

They say he also pressured the executives to donate money to another politician, who now is running for mayor.