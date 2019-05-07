Cost of Hesco barrier breach to city will remain unknown till water recedes

The City of Davenport has an emergency fund, which it will likely tap into for flooding. "We keep $600,000 dollars in that annually. we started doing that a few years ago when we started noticing hey these floods are becoming more frequent," says Davenport's CFO and Assistant City Administrator Brandon Wright.

"Another important part of the funding strategy for us is FEMA grants and the emergency declarations for the area that are done as well. we'll be working collaboratively with Scott county as we work on the applications for that to see if we can recoup any of the costs," says Wright.

He says the city won't know the total costs the HESCO barrier breach will cost the city until the water recedes. This will also allow for an evaluation of the impact the flood had on infrastructure. But to give an idea of some of the costs involved in protecting the city, for every 4,500 Tons of Sand Purchased the city spends $65,000. 50,000 Sand Bags cost $8,000 and installing a wall is $30,000, this includes time and materials.