Costco gets high praise from national website weeks after opening Davenport location

One of Davenport’s newest retailer, Costco, is getting high praise from Comparably, a work place monitor website.

According to the website Costco has the best company culture in the large business category (more than 500 employees).

The website looked at anonymous ratings by employees of the company between November 26, 2017 and November 26, 2018. Employees answered more than 50 questions ranging from pay and leadership to professional development, and benefits.

Comparably ranked Costco #1 against its “competitors of Amazon, Dell, Target, Walmart and Crate and Barrell” and is ranked in the top 5% of similar sized companies in the U.S.

Costco opened its Davenport location in October hiring dozens of positions in 32 categories. Full-time cashiers at the Davenport Costco can expect to make more than $50,000 annually after five years’ employment.

