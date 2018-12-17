Countdown to Christmas is on, USPS experiences busiest week of the year

The countdown to Christmas is on and that means the US Postal Service is in overdrive.

This is projected to be the busiest week of the year for mailing and shipping.

The agency says it will process and deliver nearly 3 billion pieces of mail, which includes packages.

Overall, the Postal Service estimates delivering nearly 15 billion total pieces of mail and more than 900 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

The Postal Service is expanding its Sunday delivery operations in select cities to keep up with the high demand.

And in select locations, mail carriers will also deliver priority mail express packages on Christmas day.