Counterfeit money arrests in Geneseo

Three Chicago residents were arrested in Geneseo for allegedly using counterfeit money.

Police say Lee O. Cole, 23, Ashanti L. Jones, 24, and Kamaya A. Jones, 22, were taken into custody. On Wednesday, January 23, Geneseo officers got a call that the three were trying to pass-off fake money.

They were taken to the Henry County jail and they're all facing Forgery charges, a Class 3 Felony. They're being held on $75,000 bond.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Princeton, Peru, and Kewanee Police Departments assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Geneseo Police Department.