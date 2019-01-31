Counterfeit money presented at Moline Walmart

Police say, on January 24, 2019, a male and female made separate purchases at Walmart. The male bought a book and presented a one hundred dollar bill, receiving over $80 in change. Later it was discovered the bill was counterfeit, according to officials.

When holding it up to the light, officials say, it appeared the bill had been a five dollar bill and was reprinted as a one hundred dollar bill.

The male suspect is described as approximately 30 years old, wearing a white cap and brown coat over a red hooded sweatshirt. The female is also about 30 years old wearing glasses and a white coat over a pink shirt. The two left Walmart in a black Durango, according to police.

If you can help identify them, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.