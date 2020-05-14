Counterfeit money used, items taken from 7-Eleven in East Moline; police search for suspect

Do you recognize this woman? If so, police would like to hear from you.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say she is wanted in connection with counterfeit money being used at the 7-Eleven in East Moline.

According to police, she passed a fake $50 bill on April 19. While the clerk was checking the bill with a counterfeit detection pen, police say the suspect grabbed the $20 Chime Card she was trying to purchase and ran out of the store.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.