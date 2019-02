According to the Iowa Department of Transportation's website, there are still tow bans that are in effect, however, some counties are starting to lift their bans.

TOW BANS IN EFFECT (as of 12:43 p.m.):

Adair County

Black Hawk County

Boone County

Carroll County

Cedar County

Clinton County

Dallas County

Grundy County

Guthrie County

Jasper County

Marion County

Marshall County

Muscatine County

Polk County

Scott County

Story County