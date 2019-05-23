Country-themed night club to open in Rock Island

There's a ribbon-cutting Thursday for a new business in Rock Island. It's a country-themed night club and it's called Billy Bob's Redneck Party Bar.

It'll have live music, pool tables, karaoke and a mechanical bull.

Billy Bob's owner is Chris Michaels, a lifelong Quad City resident. He says the business will help support local nonprofits every Friday by donating money from the cover charge.

The business is on 2nd Avenue in the downtown district.

Thursday's ribbon-cutting is happening at the Rock Island City Hall at 6:30 p.m.