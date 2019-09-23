County attorney: No charges for officers involved in fatal Burlington shooting

In a letter released by the Des Moines County Attorney's Office, officials say there is no basis for any charges for the officers involved in an officer-involved shooting. This happened in Burlington on September 11.

Officials with the Burlington Police Department say they responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of North Gunnison Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. They responded along with the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office.

Around that time police say Burlington officers located the vehicle near Central and Division Streets and tried to stop the vehicle near Angular and Summer Streets. Police say initial reports indicate the driver left the truck and displayed a gun at officers and then ran from the area.

Police went after the suspect where "multiple rounds were fired by the suspect and law enforcement", according to police.

Police say 20-year-old Caleb Daniel Peterson, of Burlington, died as a result of the shooting after he was armed with a gun during an altercation.

In the letter it reads "(Peterson) failed or refused to heed numerous commands to disarm himself, both from police and his father, instead opting to threaten officers by pointing the weapon at them, then fleeing from and firing upon officers multiple times. Mr. Peterson left responding officers with no option but to stop him by their use of deadly force."

You can read the full announcement below.

App users: You can read the document at this link.

