County-wide nightly curfew in effect for Scott County until further notice

A county-wide nightly curfew is now in effect until further notice in Scott County. This will begin at 9 p.m. and go until 5 a.m. according to city and county leaders.

Scott County officials say the county-wide curfew will be in effect until further notice and only has few exceptions:

- Government officials

- Credentials members of the press

- Those going to and from work

Scott County officials tell TV6 this curfew will be enforced.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson addressed the community early Monday morning alongside Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski. This was the second press conference held Monday morning following Sunday evening's night of "civil unrest."

At 5 a.m. on Monday the mayor and chief of police both addressed the community and announced two had died and two others were injured following shots fired incidents in the city of Davenport.

City officials say police responded to more than 45 serious disturbance calls and over 20 reports of shots being fired in the area.

Four people were shot and two of them died from their injuries. The fatal shootings occurred at the Walmart on West Kimberly Road and the 1100 block of West 15th Street “or in that general area.” Police did not have any information available on potential suspects of either of those fatal shootings. Neither of the two who were fatally shot have been identified by officials at this time.

One of the non-fatal shootings occurred in the parking lot area of Necker’s Jewelers on East 53rd Street, Sikorski said. In that incident, officers found more than 30 shell casings, he said.

Around 3 a.m., three Davenport officers patrolling in the area of 15th and Myrtle streets were ambushed by several rounds fired at the vehicle, he said. One officer was shot and was taken to the hospital. Officials say he is in good spirits.

One of the officers returned fire during the incident, he said. Sikorski said not say whether anyone was hit by the officer’s gunfire. Sikorski did say, per protocol, two officers are on administrative leave while the DCI investigates the officer-involved shooting.

During the second press conference Monday morning, Mayor Matson applauded the "outstanding work" of the Davenport Police Department, first responders from all partnering agencies and the "wonderful response" by those partners.

"They worked tirelessly to keep our citizens safe," Mayor Matson said.

Mayor Matson also said the Davenport Fire Department is investigating three "suspicious fires that took place overnight in the city as well.

"The behavior on display last night was completely unacceptable in our community," Mayor Matson said. "The instigators of this behavior will be met with the full force of the law."

Mayor Matson said it's "appropriate to grieve what our community has been put through, it's okay to be angry, okay to be scared but let us not grow weary of what is right."

City officials are asking community members to speak out and do what they can to keep the community safe by:

- Being vigilant

- Report any suspicious activity

- If you see something, say something

- Call 911

- Keep exterior lights on through the night

- Lock your doors, cars and keep guns secured if you have them

Mayor Matson said that city officials did receive "valuable information" Sunday night that allowed officers to "more effectively" shut down the rash of violence.

The city has also requested assistance from the National Guard. Mayor Matson said he has been in talks with Governor Kim Reynolds and hopes to get more information soon on if the Iowa National Guard can assist in coordinating a response.