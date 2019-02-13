Couple More Snow Chances This Week

This has been a winter we won't likely forget. I have had several questions about our all time snowfall records in the QC and since we have brief break in the winter weather, today seems like a good day to take a look at those before another winter system brings us snow on Sunday.

We have picked up over 50" of snow so far this season. This is already good enough for the 7th snowiest season on record, but we still have a way to go before we break any more records. The snowiest season was 1974-75 where we picked up nearly 70" and you don't have to go back too far for the 2nd snowiest year 2013-14. Of course it's all about what have you done for me lately and we have been nailed with snow several times in the last 4 weeks. Oh and did I mention we set the all time record low in our recent winter bouts at -33°!?!

So yes, this winter has been on to remember, but we still have a ways to go before we set anymore all time records.