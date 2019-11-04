Couple Waves Of Arctic Air Over The Next 10 Days

The upper midwest has already dealt with our first significant cold snap of the season, but two more are on the way this week and early next week.

An arctic high pressure will roll into our region Thursday and Friday. This will result in cold sunshine and highs only in the mid 30s, nearly 20° below normal. The second round will arrive Sunday into Monday of next week. The second round could be record setting for November temperatures. There is also a chance for a wintry mix or snow on Sunday. If, and it's a big if, produces minor accumulations it would make temps even colder with lows near 0° in some areas. There is still a lot of watch for, but bottom line it's doing to be downright cold for mid November the next week and a half.