Couple surprises Denny’s waitress who walked 14 miles to work with new car

A Texas waitress says she feels like she’s dreaming after a couple she served at breakfast handed her keys to a car hours later.

Adrianna Edwards, a waitress at Denny's, can now drive back and forth to work in about 30 minutes. She used to walk the 14 miles, which took more than four hours. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Adrianna Edwards travels 14 miles nearly each day by foot in order to get to work as a waitress at a Denny’s restaurant in Galveston, Texas.

"I have bills to pay," Edwards said. "I've got to eat. You've got to do what you've got to do."

But soon, the long walks will end, thanks to a couple who sat in her section during breakfast Tuesday. The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, learned Edwards’ story and that the waitress was saving money to buy a car.

Hours later, they returned with a surprise: a 2011 Nissan Sentra they had just purchased at Classic Galveston Auto Group.

"She teared up, which made me happy that she was so moved by that," said the woman who bought the car.

With the car, Edwards can drive back and forth to work in about 30 minutes. Walking took her more than four hours.

"I still feel like I'm dreaming. Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there's still a car there,” she said.

The only thing the couple asked in return was that Edwards someday pay the kind gesture forward. The waitress says she intends to do just that.

“I just hope that one day when I’m financially stable enough, I can help somebody else in need,” she said.

