Couple ties knot in “redneck wedding” ceremony

He wore denim overalls with no shirt, while she wore a white lace bikini.

Jeremy and Ahrielle Biddle recently tied the knot during an event called “Trucks Gone Wild Spring Break” at Redneck Mud Park in Punta Gorda.

“We wanted to do something different, something that fits us,” Jeremy Biddle told KWQC by email.

“We didn't need expensive tuxedos or a $4,000 dress.”

Instead, Ahrielle’s bikini cost only 12 dollars.

“Nowadays, people make [weddings] about money before their big day, but for us it's more important for the memories,” Jeremy Biddle said.

Instead of carrying Ahrielle over a threshold, Jeremy carried her into a mud pit.

The two exchanged vows in the bed of a truck as engines revved.

The couple have received ridicule and criticism since posting their “redneck wedding” photos online, including “stupid insults and dumb 'marrying cousin jokes',” Jeremy Biddle said.

But the couple are not losing sleep over the negative comments and are happy with the positive feedback they have received.

“Despite the common misconception that rednecks are just unintelligent backwoods hillbillies, it is actually more of a state of mind,” Jeremy said.

“We are progressive atheists who love to have fun and get down and dirty.”

“Everyone can have a problem with what I'm wearing on my wedding day,” Ahrielle recently posted on Facebook in her defense.

“It was OUR wedding day and it's 2019.. It was a very special day for us and I saved TONS of money.”

The two say they want to promote the “redneck lifestyle” which Jeremy said “is about being true to yourself, standing up for what you believe in, having fun, and working hard.

As for the ceremony, “We did it our way, and it was beautiful,” Jeremy said.

“We wanted to redneck it up and that's what we did.”