Couple treated for injuries after rear-ending semi in Dubuque County

An Iowa couple has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque County.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Key West EMS responded to Highway 61 south of Cycle Club Lane for the accident on Wednesday.

Officials say 25-year-old Seth Johnson, of DeWitt, was heading southbound when he rear-ended a semi. The semi driver, 78-year-old James Chown, of Crivitz, Wisconsin, did not realize the accident occurred and he kept traveling.

Chown did not realize an accident had occurred until he was at the Walcott Truck Stop and noticed damage to his trailer.

Johnson and his wife were taken to the hospital for on-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle Johnson was driving, a 2018 GMC, is considered a loss after it caught on fire following the accident.

The total damage to both vehicles is estimated to be at least $35,000.

Johnson was cited for following too close.