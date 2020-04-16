Couple uses stimulus checks to pay off negative lunch balances in Morrison School District

A couple in the Morrison area has helped pay off all negative lunch account balances for students in the Morrison School District.

Officials with the Morrison Community Unit School District #6 posted the announcement to Facebook on Thursday.

The couple, who school officials say received their stimulus checks but did not need them, used that to donate it towards the school. This donation was made to pay off the negative lunch account balances.

School officials say almost $1,500 worth was used to pay off the lunch balances.

"What a great thing for our families during this time," school officials said in the post. "Thank you to this wonderful couple!!"