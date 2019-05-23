Couples competing to win Busch beer-themed wedding

Engaged couples, including those in Iowa, are competing for the chance to have their wedding sponsored by Busch beer.

As part of a contest announced Wednesday on Facebook, couples are posting why they deserve to have Busch contribute $25,000 toward their nuptials.

Jake Freebolin posted he and his finance, Lindsey, are getting married next month in Bellevue, Iowa, and his home state “is the #1 state for the overall consumption of Busch Light every year.”

Freebolin also writes, “our friends, family, and us would love for nothing more than to win this opportunity of a lifetime.”

Ryley Pruismann of Des Moines posted he was bartending when he met his finance and then “she ordered a Busch light and I knew this was the woman for me!”

Emma Hendrikson, who grew up in Northwood, Iowa, already has engagement photos showing her perched on a John Deere tractor drinking Busch beer with her finance.

She tells KWQC winning the unique ceremony, which spokesperson “Busch Guy” would officiate, would be a hit among her family and friends.

“I think just about everyone would embrace it and have a great time with it.”