Court delays trial for man charged with killing Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts

The trial for the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 has been delayed.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera had been scheduled to stand trial for first-degree murder on Feb. 4 in Sioux City. That plan became uncertain last week when Judge Joel Yates suspended the case so that the Iowa Supreme Court could decide whether to grant Rivera's pretrial appeal of a key ruling.

A court spokesman said Tuesday that the trial has been delayed and will not happen in the month of February.

A new trial date will be set after the Iowa Supreme Court decides how to handle Rivera's appeal.

