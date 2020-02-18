Court documents: Dixon man charged with trying to hire hitman to kill estranged wife, man

Court documents shed new light on the details surrounding the case of a Dixon, Illinois man charged with trying to hire a hitman to kill two people in July.

The two-count information filed Feb. 11 in Lee County Circuit Court claims 49-year-old Matthew A. Milby Sr. offered someone $5,000 cash and a motorcycle to kill his estranged wife and a man in July.

Lee County court records show divorce proceedings are pending between Milby and the woman.

Milby is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $500,000 bond on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire, a Class X felony that carries a special sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

He has a preliminary hearing Feb. 27.

Milby also has pending charges in two separate methamphetamine cases, court records show.

The Dixon Police Department began a criminal investigation in July after speaking to an individual who said Milby on different occasions asked for the individual’s assistance in carrying out the murders, police said Monday in a media release.

The case was forwarded to the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office, which reviewed the case and filed charges.

No other information has been released.

Milby is the father of Mathew A. Milby Jr., 20.

On May 16, 2018, officers responded to Dixon High School for reports of an active shooter. Resource Officer Mark Dallas was assigned to the school when he confronted Milby Jr., who police say fired shots near the west gym.

Milby Jr. then exited the school and ran, however, Dallas chased after him. The two then exchanged gunfire and Milby Jr. was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Milby Jr. was found unfit to stand trial in March and in September he was found fit to stand trial. In January, he was found unfit a second time.

