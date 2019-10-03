Court documents reveal financial troubles for Colona murder suspect, funeral arrangements set for victim

The man accused of murdering a Colona woman during an argument was dealing with financial issues, according to court documents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at a home in Colona, Illinois. They're at a home located on Oak Drive. (KWQC)

Steven Scott, 56, is accused of cutting the the throat of Marcie Snyder Tuesday morning at her home. A press release from the Colona Police Department said she died from multiple lacerations.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, a judge announced Scott is facing two counts of first-degree murder. Police say Scott called police to the home regarding a domestic disturbance.

Public records show Scott filed for bankruptcy in August of 2019. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of writing bad checks in 2003. In 2005, he faced two more felony counts of writing bad checks. An attorney representing Scott in the bankruptcy said the first-degree murder charges will not change the way the bankruptcy proceeds.

Records indicate that Snyder owned the home she was killed in. TV6 found records indicating Scott moved into the home on Oak Drive in 2013.

Snyder worked at Cardiovascular Medicine, in Moline. The company said it had “no comment” when contacted by TV6.

Her online obituary said Synder was “an avid New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed traveling, home remodeling, going to concerts and spending time with family, friends and neighbors.”

Funeral services for Snyder are scheduled for this weekend.

