Court documents shed new light, raises questions about deadly Davenport police chase

New court documents are raising new questions about why police chased a car that crashed into a car killing a woman last Thursday.

The intersection of West Kimberly and Fairmount is expected to be blocked off for a couple of hours due to a serious crash that ended after a police chase in Davenport.

According to the documents, Davenport Police was chasing Angel Ochoa after observing him for several violations including no tail light, seatbelts not being worn properly and no registration. In police radio traffic, that is backed up by the pursuing officer.

“Coming up on 53rd. No registration,” the officer can be heard saying.

Davenport police say Ochoa was a wanted man and that is what allowed officers to chase him, however; police have not said what Ochoa was wanted for. TV6 checked Iowa court records and found several traffic violations, some drug charges and interference with police charge. According to those records accessible online, a bench warrant was issued for Ochoa on June 3, 2019, and served on June 13, 2019, the day of the fatal crash.

While there was an active warrant for Ochoa, based on online court records and Davenport’s pursuit policy, none of the violations Ochoa is accused of committing the day of the chase or any of the charges listed on his criminal record would have warranted a chase.

"For our agency to be involved and our personnel to be involved, it has to be a forcible felony to pursue,” Assistant Chief of Police Jeffrey Bladel told TV6 following two other police chases in April.

A forcible felony, according to Bladel, includes murder, manslaughter, intimidation with a weapon, serious assault or gun crimes. Court documents do not indicate Ochoa was wanted on for any of those crimes, but Davenport police say he was on the pursuable list.

"The Officer observed the initial violations, positively identified the driver as Mr. Ochoa who was both wanted and on the pursuable list,” Bladel wrote in a statement to TV6. “Once Mr. Ochoa willfully failed to stop, the pursuit was authorized by a field supervisor."

During the chase, radio traffic indicates pursuing officers may have been confused over why officers were chasing the suspect in the first place.

"Can you find out what charges they have?” an officer can be heard asking.

“Not quite sure exactly what they were pursuing it for,” a dispatcher replies. “They haven't said anything yet.”

“Davenport advised the driver was on the pursuable list but not quite sure what it was for,” another officer said.

Davenport Police say they review their chase policy after every chase and are also reviewing this chase to ensure compliance. At this time, the department believes the officers’ actions are compliant with the policy.

Editors note: Following the posting of this story and it’s airing, TV6 has discovered a warrant for the suspect, Angel Ochoa, was issued prior to the chase. According to records accessible online, a bench warrant was issued for Ochoa on June 3, 2019 and served on June 13, 2019, the day of the fatal crash.

TV6 has also discovered two of the charges listed in our reporting, a drug charge and an interference with officials acts charge, resulted from a Davenport shots fired incident in January of 2019. It is unclear if Ochoa was the one who fired the shots.

TV6 regrets the omission of these details.