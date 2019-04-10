Court hearing reveals new details about N. Scott student accused of bringing a gun to class

A North Scott Junior High student accused of bringing a gun to school, pointing it at the head of a teacher and pulling the trigger appeared in Scott County court Wednesday for a bond reduction hearing.

The 12-year-old, who TV6 is not naming because of his age, walking into court in handcuffs and sat quietly the entire time. During the hearing, the prosecution and defense revealed details not previously reported. During arguments from the prosecution on why the boy’s $50,000 bond should not be reduced the attorney for the state said she worried the boy may be a risk to himself and the public calling his actions in August of 2018 an “attempted mass murder”.

The 12-year-old has been in juvenile custody since the incident. The defense and prosecution disagreed on his behavior, with the prosecution saying he has destroyed center property and the defense saying he has shown change. We also learned the child is on several medications and is being treated for mental health issues.

During the incident in August, the gun’s safety was on at the time the student pulled the trigger preventing it from going off.

The judge did not issue a ruling on a bond reduction but did say he would in the coming days. If the judge does decide to reduce the bond, the defense has asked that it be reduced from $50,000 to $10,000. The defense has also asked that he be ordered to stay at home unless going to an appointment and is supervised by a person appointed by the court. He would also have to wear an ankle monitor.

The boy’s family was in court. During the prosecutor's comments about the child attempting a “mass murder”, someone sitting with them could be heard making a laughing noise. The boy’s mother, who took the stand, said she has made arrangements to home school him and provide him with medical and mental health services if released.

Several members from the North Scott School District, including the teacher who had the gun pulled on her, were in court as well.