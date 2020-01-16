Coworkers remember TaxSlayer Center employee killed in pedestrian accident

Staff at the TaxSlayer Center are remembering the man killed after being hit crossing the street Wednesday morning.

Richard Stout, 65, was hit and killed near the center.

Stout was an employee at the Taxslayer for the last 25 years and an avid sports fan, rarely missing a Quad Cities sporting event.

Those TV6 talked to on Thursday say he is going to be greatly missed.

"I had a lot of people call me. it was just amazing how many people he interacted with an dknew in the community. it is a big loss for us and the quad cities. he umpired my daughters softball games and he was always around and had somehting funny to say with his dry sense of humor. hes really going to be missed," Scott Mullen, Executive Director at the Taxslayer Center, said.

"Rich was an awesome guy, always put a smile on my face everyday. Just a really good guy to be around. A hard worker, did everything he could. chatted with everyone, always really nice," Joe Atkinson, a groundskeeper at the Taxslayer, said.

Officials believe Stout's dark-colored clothing and weather conditions played a part in the accident.