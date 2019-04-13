Cows on the Loose in Florida

Dozens of cows were seen running loose on a road in Florida on Friday. Almost two dozen cows were seen trotting down a busy road in Miami Lakes. Some residents filmed the surprising sight, making sure to stay out of the way.

The cows got loose from their pasture, with a spokeswoman for the town saying a caretaker must have left a gate open. She said the cows were out in the streets for about 10 to 15 minutes, but the caretaker was able to corral the cattle pretty quickly. By the time police arrived, the cows were already home in their field.