Coyne Center Fire Protection Drives around with Santa Today

The Coyne Center Fire Protection and EMS District is going around town with Santa delivering goodie bags.

"We've been doing it for so long, it all started out when we used to just basically do the trailer parks

and then we did 2 of the trailer parks and then we expanded it and just started building more and more and now we go the whole district every year," said Fire Chief Doug Suman.

Around 300 goodie bags ready to be packed in the trucks.

"An apple, an orange, to be healthy, then there is a pencil for them, a candy cane, and I think we did fruit snacks this year," said Suman.

Then finally, time to hit the road.

"We send out 2 trucks with Santa clause, and we send out our ambulance," said Suman.

Sounds echoing through the neighborhoods letting kids know Santa is here.

"Merry Christmas guys....." said Santa.

And onto the next few houses. Drawing that smile from ear to ear on all the kid's faces. Repeating the process, making several stops. Keeping an eye on those who wave Santa down for gifts on the side of the road.

Covering about 19 square miles, 4 hours later, Santa is done for the day.

"Some kids they don't get a Christmas they don't get to see Santa clause, so this is a good way," said Suman.