Coyotes and other wildlife get too close for comfort, Davenport woman worries for her pets

Some people around the Quad Ccities are alerting their neighbors of coyotes that are showing up in the area.

The Iowa DNR says it’s not uncommon for wildlife to become more visible this time of year. Kurt Kemmerer, a Biologist with the DNR says, the animals approach residential areas looking for an easy meal.

Julie Gould of Davenport says her yard draws in a lot of wildlife because of its location.

"This tree line goes all the way down through town, for the most part to the river. We've seen eagles and thing that just fly up here from the river up, says Gould.

Several animal tracks are imprinted in the snow of her yard. Gould says they’re from a fox she saw on her property yesterday.

"I think they're so used to humans being round that they are just used to us, they just stay where they are. They're not intimidated at all,” says Gould. “I have two small dogs and I have to go out with them because they are just the perfect size for an animal to grab."

Kemmerer with the Iowa DNR says coyotes are also common in our area. To all those spotting the animal in their neighborhoods, he assures there’s little need to panic at the sight of the seemingly fearless animals.

"As long as people are doing their normal routine, they won't get that alerted by it," says Kurt, "Now if you turn and start waving your arms, I think it's going to get the message and move to a safer place."

Gould hasn't seen any coyotes in her yard saying, “I’m doing all I think I can do. Short of putting up a fence, there's nothing you can do when you have woods in your yard."

Kemmerer recommends keeping calm if one does appear near you.

"I tell people to take the opportunity to see one of the coolest animals we have in the state, that'd be the coyote."

