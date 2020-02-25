Crash being investigated after vehicle crashes into tree in Scott County

An accident is being cleared up and investigated in Scott County after the driver of an SUV crashed into a tree.

Officials tell TV6 the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday, however, it wasn't reported until Tuesday morning.

The driver, according to police, crashed into a field off West 76th Avenue near I-280 when they hit a tree that was already on the ground. The vehicle appeared to be pierced by the tree as well.

Officials say no one was hurt and they are still investigating.