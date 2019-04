Police are responding to a second crash today in the area of I-80 at the I-74 exit ramp.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get more information, but you can see from the Iowa Department of Transportation camera that a vehicle has gone off the road and several cars are stopped on the ramp.

I-DOT says The ramp from I-80 eastbound at I-74 is partially closed due to a crash.

Look for updates on KWQC.com and KWQC-TV6.