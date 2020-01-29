Crash-warning device might not have saved Bryant helicopter

A crash-warning device wasn’t required on the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, but experts say it’s unclear whether the instrument would have saved their lives.

A fan places a candle at a memorial for Kobe Bryant near Staples Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot slammed into a foggy hillside outside Los Angeles Sunday after a minute-long, high-speed plunge and it’s unclear yet whether he was still in control of the craft.

Homendy says the helicopter wasn’t required to have a terrain-warning system that sounds a danger alert. But one expert says the alert might not have helped a disoriented pilot.

Federal investigators will pore over the wreckage in an effort to determine why the helicopter plunged about 1,000 feet in about a minute on Sunday.

The foggy conditions were considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.

A federal investigator says the pilot told air traffic controllers in his last message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer before the aircraft plunged more than 1,000 feet into a hillside. The helicopter crashed Sunday morning after requesting special permission to fly through heavy fog.

The last of the bodies and the wreckage were removed on Tuesday.

Fingerprints were used to confirm the identity of Bryant, 41; Zobayan, 50; John Altobelli, 56; and Sarah Chester, 45.

Though the the coroner has not identified the five other victims in the crash, relatives and acquaintances have identified them as Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; Chester’s 13-year-old daughter Payton; Altobelli’s wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa; and Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter’s team.

The NBA tributes continue for Kobe Bryant

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing one of his jersey numbers.

Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie and Orlando’s Terrence Ross are showing their respect by no longer doing so. Boston’s Kemba Walker is considering such a change.

And coaches around the league left their snazzy leather shoes in the office Tuesday night, wearing Bryant’s signature sneakers instead.

The games are going on. So, too, is the grief after the fiery helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday that took the life of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. And the tributes are continuing as well.

