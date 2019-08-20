Crate and Barrel recalls activity push walkers for toddlers

An important consumer recall for parents: Crate and Barrel is recalling about 1500 activity push walkers, also known as baby push walkers, used to aid toddlers in learning how to walk.

The wooden walkers with integrated activity pieces can become damaged over time, exposing sharp points and small parts which can potentially pose choking and laceration hazards to small children.

Crate and Barrel has received three reports of small parts becoming exposed. However, no injuries have been reported.

The push walkers stand about 17 inches high and have four wheels.

They were sold exclusively online at crateandbarrel.com from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $100.

Parents should stop using the product immediately and contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund.