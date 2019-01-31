Credit Card Scheme at Von Maur

The Quad City Crime Stoppers say, on December 15th, 2018, someone called a Von Maur in Moline with a credit card order for two pairs of children’s North Face brand boots. The transaction was approved. Later, the pictured female arrived at the store to pick up the two pairs of boots.

Police say it was later discovered that the purchase of the children’s boots was fraudulent and that the same person had attempted to make another order for more boots and provided three different credit cards which were denied. Do you recognize her?

If so, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.