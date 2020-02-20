Credit card fraud reported out of Davenport; police need help identifying suspects

Police in Davenport and officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are hoping to identify suspects after a credit card fraud incident at Menards.

Police say the two suspects committed a credit card fraud of over $1,000 at the store and the Kwik Star gas station in Davenport.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500