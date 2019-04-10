Credit island park amenities flooded

Credit Island Park in Davenport continues to stand even after a 2013, fire destroyed the lodge. Firefighters had several challenges battling it. Working around the berm and barriers keeping flood waters out.

After flood and fire damage, the building was brought back to life with a million and a half dollars’ worth of improvements. Now, it's surrounded by floodwater again.

The wind blows through City of Davenport Senior Parks Manager Betsy Tubbs' hair and she takes in the view of the Mississippi River at Credit Island Park.

“We embrace it, we thoroughly enjoy the views when it's back in its banks and kind of in awe of it when it's not,” said Tubbs.

As the Davenport Fire Department navigates the boat. What’s left over from the flood starts to appear.

“It could be worse, but the crest that we've recently had is in the top ten that we've had. So this is significant,” said Tubbs.

The park's facilities like the playground and bathroom sit deep under water. As Tubbs and the crew make their way to the lodge. They noticed a power pole leaning over.

“Worst case scenario for the lodge we left the power on there, but with that leaning pole it's not safe, so we'll get the power turned off,” said Tubbs.

A city employee enters inside the lodge to turn off the power as water sits inside the facility.

“We are anticipating between two to three feet of water in the facility. This is the first flood since the facility has been rebuilt where we've had a significant amount of water in it,” said Tubbs.

After careful checking, crews get back on the boat.

“You can see that the electrical outlet is a foot above, so we are still okay,” said Tubbs.

Despite the obvious impact, Tubbs says the good news is that the recently rebuilt lodge is holding up against the water.

“So everything from about record flood down is either concrete or brick. There is no drywall, all of our electrical outlets are high, so we did a lot of that stuff to prevent damage,” said Tubbs.

Although the lodge is not flood proof, the city says it is flood resistant.

“Prior to the fire if a flood of this magnitude came on. I actually would have staff in the facility 24 hours a day managing pumps,” said Tubbs.

As the city waits for the river to go down several feet before starting the cleanup. The public will have to wait a while before enjoying the park again.

“Our goal is you know three months from now when you go in, you’ll never have known it's flooded,” said Tubbs.

The city says the river is currently 19 feet deep. They ask the public to not be in the water or drive through there.

